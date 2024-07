MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski, a staunch supporter of President Biden, fumed at White House staff over the president's schedule leading up to the presidential debate during her opening monologue Monday.

"I really question his schedule. It makes me angry that he was moving across the world on four different time zones. It seems to me this is a lack of discipline. These were important events that he was going to, but the stakes in this election could not be any higher. Like many, I want to know, was this a one-off episode or a sign of what’s to come?" Brzezinski said.

The president's family is reportedly blaming Biden's poor debate performance on his staffers, according to reports, complaining that they did not adequately prepare the president to go on the attack. Biden spent over a week at Camp David preparing for the presidential debate.

"Can his team and the president himself move forward with more discipline and also manage the fact that he is 81?" Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski said Biden has overcome significant adversity throughout his political career.

"Age also needs to be managed," she said. "I don't think its over."

The MSNBC host praised Biden for several accomplishments and said her family knows the Bidens very well.

"My family and I, as you know, have known this man for decades, and his family, as well. Yes, I know them personally. And I still believe in Joe Biden. I’ve learned that counting him out is always a mistake, and doing that now could be catastrophic for our country," she said.

"Do there need to be changes? Yes. Managing him, management to his schedule. Changes, maybe even to those around him. I’ll also say America needs an explanation from Joe Biden and reassurance that the other night was a one-time event and not part of a larger problem," Brzezinski said.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough declared his "love" for Biden on Friday but admitted that his performance against former President Trump calls into question whether Biden should be running for re-election.

Scarborough opened his Friday morning monologue about Biden’s debate performance with a long list of the president’s accomplishments while in office, before suggesting that Biden might need to step down.

"If he were CEO and he turned in a performance like that, would any corporation in America, any Fortune 500 corporation in America keep him on as CEO?" the host asked.