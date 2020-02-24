MSNBC analyst slams colleague Chris Matthews over Bernie Sanders coverage: ‘Stuck in an old way of thinking’

MSNBC political analyst Anand Giridharadas criticized his colleague Chris Matthews and other prominent Democrats on Sunday as “out-of-touch aristocrats in a dying aristocracy.”

Giridharadas was discussing liberal media members, donors and CEOs who are part of the Democratic establishment and who are petrified that Sen. Bernie Sanders will ultimately win the party’s nomination to face President Trump on Election Day.

MSNBC’s Matthews is among the most prominent members of the liberal media to express disdain for Sanders, and recently came under fire for comparing his Nevada caucus win to France's fall to the Nazis during World War II.

Giridharadas didn’t hold back when explaining that establishment Democrats need to stop behaving like “out-of-touch aristocrats in a dying aristocracy” and figure out why Americans are voting for something the establishment doesn't understand.

“This is a moment for curiosity in America. I think about this network, which I love, you love, and I think we have to look within [MSNBC] also, why is a lobbyist for Uber and Mark Zuckerberg on the air many nights explaining a political revolution to us? Why is Chris Matthews on this air talking about the victory of Bernie Sanders, who had kin murdered in the Holocaust, analogizing it to the Nazi conquest of France? The people who are stuck in an old way of thinking, in 20th-century frameworks, in gulag thinking, are missing what is going on,” Giridharadas said. “It is time for all of us to step up, rethink, and understand the dawn of what may be, frankly, a new era in American life.”

As for the “lobbyist for Uber and Mark Zuckerberg,” Giridharadas was referring to former Obama adviser David Plouffe, who regularly appears on MSNBC while also working with tech giants.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giridharadas isn’t the only person annoyed with MSNBC’s coverage of Sanders.

“I'm reading last night about the fall of France in the summer of 1940," Matthews said Saturday during the network's caucus coverage. "And the general calls up Churchill and says, ‘It’s over,’ and Churchill says, ‘How can it be? You got the greatest army in Europe. How can it be over?’ He said, ‘It's over.’”

The backlash on Twitter was swift and severe, with many commenters calling for Matthews to resign or be fired. Many pointed out that Sanders' family includes survivors of the Holocaust.

Matthews’ comment is hardly the first time that MSNBC hosts have been accused of attacking Sanders, which has raised eyebrows as the network’s audience is largely liberal and presumably filled with supporters of teh senator. Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer has been tracking MSNBC’s treatment of Sanders and recently pointed out a series of examples in his media newsletter and Sanders’ campaign manager has openly criticized MSNBC.

Sanders reportedly even approached MSNBC executives before last week’s debate, telling them in person that he wasn’t pleased with the network’s coverage of his campaign.

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.