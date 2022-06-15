MSNBC analyst: Dems need to 'scare the hell out' of minority voters that ‘we’re going to lose our democracy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC analyst Cornell Belcher encouraged Democrats to "scare the hell" out of their potential voters by suggesting they could "lose" democracy during an appearance on Wednesday.

During a panel on "Deadline: White House," failed Democrat candidate Matthew Dowd suggested that his party should focus primarily on the idea of losing democracy rather than defending President Joe Biden.

Belcher then interrupted the panel to "double down" on the idea when motivating women and African-Americans to vote.

"Campaigns, we got to give them a reason to feel they have skin in the game, that this is important to them, that losing democracy is important to them. And whether or not it be telling women that, you know what, women? You think you’re losing your rights now? What do you think is going to happen if we don’t have democracy?" Belcher asked.

KARL ROVE: TEXAS DISTRICT FLIPPING RED SHOWS DEMOCRAT PARTY IS TOO FAR-LEFT, WOKE AND ANTI-PATRIOTISM

He added, "You know what, African American men who are showing the lowest motivation to turn out in this midterm, you think things are tough for you right now? Where do you think you’re going to stand in a country in America where there’s no democracy, where they have absolutely no interest at all in respecting your rights?"

Belcher closed his comments saying, "We’ve got to let these people understand they’ve got skin in this game, and we’ve got to scare the hell out of them because quite frankly, they should be afraid that we’re going to lose our democracy."

"Because that’s what’s on the line," host Nicolle Wallace agreed.

Belcher’s comments echoed his colleague John Heilemann who also suggested in April on MSNBC that Democrats have to "scare the crap out of" their voting base to win elections.

MEDIA, DEMOCRATS DOWNPLAYED INFLATION AND GAS PRICES, GOT FORECASTS WRONG: ‘WINNING ECONOMY’

"They have to scare the crap out of [the Democratic base] and get them to come out," Heilemann said. "[The Democrats] can't motivate them on the basis of hope or their pocketbooks or any of these accomplishments. They have to scare the crap out of them."

Elsewhere on the panel, Belcher emphasized that "2022 is going to be the most consequential election of our time" while Dowd insisted that Democrats focus on "the fate of our democracy" rather than record-level inflation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I know they’re worried about inflation. I know they’re worried about gas prices, but if this is a race about those things, they lose. If this is a race about the fate of our democracy and I’m not a person that, you know, that’s prone to hyperbole. It really is about the fate of our democracy," Dowd said.