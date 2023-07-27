MSNBC analyst calls out Biden for ignoring Hunter's legal woes, seventh grandchild: 'Political malpractice'

MSNBC analyst Elise Jordan called out President Joe Biden for ignoring his seventh granddaughter and his son Hunter's legal woes by claiming that it's a "personal matter" for the Biden family.

"First of all what is even a bigger issue than all of this," Jordan said, referring to Hunter Biden’s legal battle to avoid jail time on a felony gun charge., "is the emotional issue of President Biden's granddaughter that he doesn't acknowledge."

Joe Biden’s seventh grandchild — Hunter’s daughter with a former exotic dancer named Lunden Roberts — has been an ongoing source of controversy for the family.

HUNTER BIDEN WENT FROM ‘SWEETHEART DEAL’ TO ‘POISON PILL:’ LEGAL EXPERTS BREAK DOWN DERAILED PLEA DEAL

Hunter Biden has been forced to pay child support to his daughter, Navy Joan Roberts, after "many legal battles," Jordan said.

"That cuts against President Biden's image as a clean-cut grandfather, which by all accounts he is. But having one child out there who isn't acknowledged is going to come up a lot by the Trump campaign. Imagine what he did during those debates, bringing different victims forward when he was defaming Hillary Clinton in 2016. If they do not handle this issue with some, frankly, compassion, it's just not a good look for Joe Biden."

The MSNBC analyst also claimed that Republicans were using Hunter Biden's legal battle as a "means of attacking Joe Biden, and also deflecting from all of the corruption of the Trump family back, you know, so many years ago and throughout the entirety of Donald Trump's entire career."

HUNTER BIDEN PLEADS 'NOT GUILTY' AS PLEA DEAL FALLS APART DURING DELAWARE COURT APPEARANCE

"This is just catnip for Republicans," she said, predicting that Republicans will "keep beating" on Hunter Biden and "hammering away at" at the Biden family in the media on his legal and personal scandals.

But Jordan went on to acknowledge that Hunter Biden’s troubles are, in "reality," still "not a good story for Joe Biden."

"It might not be as bad as what other politicians and their families have done, but it still is not a good story. And so he is going to have to navigate this and I really think the deflection of ‘it's a personal matter, we don’t comment’ — I don’t know how long they’re going to get away with that. I think it has been a bit of political malpractice to keep turning to that over and over and over."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .

Fox News’ Matteo Cina and Houston Keene contributed to this report.