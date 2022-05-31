MSNBC analyst rails against Biden’s decision not send rockets to Ukraine: ‘A losing strategy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC analyst Michael McFaul, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia under Obama, on Monday railed against the Biden administration's decision not to send long-range rocket systems to Ukraine over fears that Ukrainian forces could potentially use them against the Russian homeland.

During an appearance on "Katy Tur Reports," a frustrated McFaul claimed President Biden's decision was "a losing strategy," and predicted the only way the war would end without Russia conquering Ukraine would be for the U.S. to give the Ukrainians the equipment "they need."

Biden announced Monday that the Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) would not be sent to Ukraine following reports from multiple outlets that the administration was, indeed, planning to do so.

MLRS had reportedly been a top request from Ukrainian officials, who claimed they needed it to stop the advance of Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.

Host Katy Tur began by noting a tweet McFaul posted over the weekend in reaction to Biden announcing that the rocket systems would not be sent to Ukraine. In the tweet he suggested increasing arms would "hasten a diplomatic solution," and that not doing so "prolongs the war."

McFaul told Tur that a way to resolve the concern over rockets being used against Russia would be to sign an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promising not to use the weapons in Russia.

"I think that’s a better solution than sitting in Washington and trying to modulate and calculate exactly what we want the Ukrainians to do on the battlefield," he said.

He suggested there was no evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin would escalate the war over action taken by the U.S., and claimed that any escalation potentially taking place in Ukraine would require "trust" that Ukrainians "know their security interest better than we do."

"You sound frustrated," Tur said, noting the stark tone in McFaul's voice.

"I just think it’s a losing strategy," he said.

"There will only be an end to this war in three different scenarios: One, Putin conquers all of Ukraine, two, Ukraine pushes Russia out of Ukraine, or three, there’s a stalemate on the battlefield. To me, option two and option three are the ones that we should be supporting, and the way you do that is to give the Ukrainians [what] they need to achieve one of those two outcomes," he added.