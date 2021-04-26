Three times as many people think Biden gets easier time from media than harder: MRC poll

A new study finds voters are three times more likely to say the media has given President Biden an easy ride as compared to a harder time than his predecessors.

The survey found 45.3 percent said the media had been "easier on Joe Biden," compared to just 13.8 percent who said the media had been "harder on Joe Biden." The poll was conducted by McLaughlin & Associates for the Media Research Center, a conservative media watchdog.

"The public’s perception of a pro-Biden bias is confirmed by a recent MRC study which found broadcast evening news coverage of the new President has been more positive than negative (59% positive vs. 41% negative)," the MRC reports. "By contrast, our analysis of the same time period in 2017 found 89% negative coverage of President Trump, vs. just 11% positive."

While Democrats were divided on the topic, both Republicans and independents strongly felt the press had given Biden softer coverage than his predecessors.

"Two-thirds of Republicans (67.2%) said the media had been easier on Biden, vs. just 8.7% who said the media have been harder on Biden; among independent voters, the split was 51.7% vs. 6.9%," the MRC reported.

The study comes after another weekend of laudatory news coverage for the president, suggesting Biden's media honeymoon appears to be far from over as he nears his 100th day in office. On Sunday, the Associated Press published a piece that painted Biden as a man who knows he has the weight of the world on his shoulders.

"The card tucked in President Joe Biden's right jacket pocket must weigh a ton," the AP wrote. "You can see the weight of it in on his face when he digs it out, squints and, ever-so-slowly reads alound the latest tally of COVID-19 dead."

The AP goes on to acknowledge that Biden may "stumble" on a word or two when delivering speeches, but that his "message is always clear."

CNN also published a flattering piece that commended Biden for prioritizing calls from his grandchildren.

"The texts and calls suggest how deeply he needs to know that they are OK, especially at the end of the day," CNN's Maegan Vazquez writes.

Accompanied by headlines like these are softball questions from the White House press. PBS's Yamiche Alcindor, for instance, prefaced her immigration question for Biden last month by calling him a "decent, moral man."

Biden is currently overseeing a crisis at the border, with thousands of unaccompanied children continuing to overwhelm Border Patrol and stream into U.S. holding facilities. At the outset of the crisis, the Biden administration barred press from entering those facilities to report on the alarming conditions.