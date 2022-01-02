Mothers advocate for kids’ mental health as COVID prompts school closures once again

As the omicron variant has forced many of America’s schools to return to remote learning, mothers are fighting back against the disruptions to their children’s education and mental well-being.

"Moms for Liberty" Florida co-chair Quisha King joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to address the looming consequences of removing kids from classrooms - and how it isn’t much of a solution.

"Children need stability," King told Fox News' Lawrence Jones on Sunday. "And when you’re yanking them out of school, putting them back in school and having them go through all of these processes… of course , they’re going to be suffering with things other than the threat of COVID."

SURGEON GENERAL WARNS OF YOUTH MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS AMID COVID-19

"We have to take a more comprehensive approach to this," she continued. "Yanking them out every time there’s a spike in cases… that’s hardly the solution."

King urged the Biden administration and teachers unions to formulate better plans, as CDC data reveals there’s been a 31% jump in mental health ER visits among kids aged 12 to 17.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz, who recently announced her plans to move her family from New York to Florida - citing grievances related to the former's handling of the pandemic - argued that, once schools are closed under these circumstances, it’s easy to continue closing them.



All the while, children are the one group that's least susceptible to the virus, she asserted.

"The new normal is not normal and parents need to fight it," Markowicz continued.



"Parents Defending Education" vice president and outspoken mama bear Asra Nomani agreed, encouraging that parents should become more involved in their school systems by raising their voice and running for office.



"For a community that cares so much now about equity and all of these issues of discrimination, we have to realize we are really punishing our children with bad policymakers as the sacrificial lambs of our society," she said.



"We have to do what we know best, which is to protect our kids."