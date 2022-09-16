AG Moody says Florida, Texas are bringing border crisis to Democrats: 'They should see what's going on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the state is sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard to force Democratic leaders to acknowledge the harm caused by the crisis at the southern border. On "Fox & Friends First" Friday, Moody said Biden and Harris need to see what's going on and address their "willful ignorance."

BIDEN SAYS REPUBLICANS ARE ‘PLAYING POLITICS’ AFTER TRANSPORTING MIGRANTS TO MARTHA'S VINEYARD, VP'S HOME

ASHLEY MOODY: These leaders, their preferred way to address this is to sit on high, issue edicts and opinions, deny there's a crisis, deny Americans are dying at record rates every single day because the border is open and there's fentanyl. We can tell you there's a crisis. I've offered, as you know, sworn testimony from the border chief that said this crisis is unprecedented. It's endangering American lives, the lives of migrants. But they're going to ignore that. They're going to deceive people. They lie about that. So what else are we supposed to do but take the border to them since they won't come to the border. Biden won't go. Kamala Harris won't go. So, they should see what's going on. So they have to address their willful ignorance or calculated evil, whatever it is.

