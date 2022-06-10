Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends First
Published

Montana AG calls out China as fentanyl deaths 'skyrocket' since Biden took office

Montana overdose deaths spike 1,100% from 2017 levels

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Montana AG: Fentanyl ingredients coming from China Video

Montana AG: Fentanyl ingredients coming from China

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen highlights the role of China in sending raw ingredients to make fentanyl to Mexican cartels.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said Friday on "Fox & Friends First" fentanyl-related deaths and arrests have "skyrocketed" in the state since President Biden took office. Knudsen stressed that the raw ingredients to make fentanyl tablets are being sent from China to Mexican drug cartels.

AUSTIN KNUDSEN: Talking about raw ingredients from China, we have to ask ourselves what is communist China looking to do here? The Chinese government has control of what comes out of that country. Are they allying themselves with the Mexican drug cartels to undermine our country? Look at intelligence coming out of Mexico, I think it is purely profit motive. They can make tremendous amounts of money selling fentanyl in Montana. The markup up here is huge. In Phoenix, Denver and Salt Lake City, tablets might be worth a couple dollars. But in Montana, they can sell these fentanyl tablets for over $100 per tablet. That is a huge profit incentive for the cartels, they know that, and they are targeting our state because of that. That is not hyperbole, we have specific intelligence the Mexican cartels are targeting Montana because of the profit margin here.

