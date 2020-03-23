Monmouth poll gives media lower job approval than Trump amid coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Monday poll from Monmouth University shows that Americans are giving the media a lower performance approval than President Trump amid the global coronavirus crisis.

According to the poll, 50 percent of Americans said President Trump has done a "good job" with his handling of the coronavirus outbreak while 45 percent said he has done a "bad job."

However, there's a much more narrow split among those polled on the media's job performance. According to the poll, just 45 percent of Americans said the media did a good job reporting on the outbreak while 43 percent said the opposite. Roughly 10 percent of those polled responded with "mixed, depends."

Congress earned even lower job approval numbers with 42 percent saying it has done a "good job" while 37 percent say it's been doing a "bad job."

Surprisingly, while Congress typically has earned low polling, a much larger group scored even worse. Some 45 percent of Americans polled said the American public has handled the virus outbreak poorly while only 38 percent said the public has handled the outbreak well.

State governors and federal government health agencies earned the highest approval ratings among Americans. Roughly 72 percent said they believed their own governors have done a good job amid the national crisis while just 18 percent disapproved.

Health agencies similarly had strong numbers with 65 percent job approval and 24 percent disapproval.