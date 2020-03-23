White House press corps member has 'suspected case' of coronavirus, WHCA announces

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A member of the White House press corps has a "suspected case" of the coronavirus, the White House Correspondents' Association [WHCA] confirmed to Fox News.

"We have been informed that one of our colleagues has a suspected case of COVID-19," the WHCA announced in a letter sent to members on Monday. "The individual was at the White House on March 9, 11, 16 and 18. We encourage all journalists who were at the White House during this time period to review public health guidance, consult their medical professionals and take the appropriate next steps."

The WHCA added that it has been in contact with the reporter's news organization as well as the office of the White House physician.

"As we have said since this crisis began, our priority is to ensure that we can maintain a healthy pool to provide coverage of the president," the letter continued.

The association urged its members who could stay home and work remotely to do so and "DO NOT come into the White House if you are feeling at all ill.

Both President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence recently have tested negative for the coronavirus, officials said.

In recent weeks, the White House has implemented social distancing practices in the daily coronavirus news briefings.