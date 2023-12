Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Christian parents from Colorado have complained to their eleven-year-old daughter's school district after she was allegedly forced to share a bed with a biological male on an overnight trip, according to a letter on Monday.

The Christian legal group Alliance Defending Freedom sent a demand letter to Jefferson County Public Schools on behalf of the Colorado parents, alleging that its policy of "hiding information from parents and lying to students is unconstitutional."

Fox News Digital contacted Jefferson County Public Schools for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The parents – Joe and Serena Wailes – said they discovered that JCPS assigned their daughter to share a room with a biological male who identifies as a girl without notifying them or informing their daughter.

The incident allegedly occurred over the summer, when the district organized a cross-country overnight trip to Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The daughter found out the student she was sharing a bed with was transgender only because the student told her on the first night of the trip, the ADF said.

"She was uncomfortable about the prospect of sharing a bed with a male student," the ADF said. Serena Wailes happened to have been on the trip, and the daughter shared the concerns with her mom.

"The school chaperon asked the Waileses’ daughter if they could merely move her to a different bed rather than a different room," the ADF said. "While she was still uncomfortable with this arrangement, she agreed to try it for one night."

"It then took the girl and her parents multiple requests to get her moved to another room. And even then, chaperones told the girl to lie about the reason for her move because of the district’s overnight rooming policy— a policy that violates parental rights and student privacy by rooming students based on gender identity while hiding that information from other parents and students," the ADF's letter said.

The other girls in the room were not informed about the biological male in their room, according to the ADF.

"JCPS officials then decided to lie to her roommates, and instructed the Waileses’ daughter to do the same, telling her to say she needed to switch beds to be closer to the air conditioner, the ADF alleges.

Eventually, the school chaperon decided to move the biological male to another girls' room, according to ADF.

Fox News Digital previously reported that JCPS' equity policies had a methodical system in place to keep parents in the dark on their child's gender transition in schools. The student's gender would be used to determine where they would be placed for overnight trips.

"Under no circumstance shall a student who is transgender be required to share a room with students whose gender identity conflicts with their own," the policy said.

"Parents, not the government, have the right to direct the upbringing and education of their children, and that includes making informed decisions to protect their child’s privacy," ADF senior counsel Kate Anderson said. "Schools should never hide information from parents, yet that’s exactly what JCPS officials did here… Every parent should have the information needed to make the best decision for their children."