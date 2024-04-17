Expand / Collapse search
Culture

Molly Ringwald criticizes her '80s movies as 'really, very White,' calls for any remakes to be more diverse

Ringwald also said elements of the films 'haven't aged well,' pointing to alleged sexual harassment in 'The Breakfast Club'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Published
1980s teen icon Molly Ringwald said the John Hughes-directed "Brat Pack" movies would look a lot different if remade today — nearly 40 years after the originals — particularly because they couldn’t be so "White."

"Those movies, the movies that I am so well known for, they were very much of the time. And, if you were to remake that now, I think it would have to be much more diverse. And … you couldn’t make a movie that White. Those movies are really, really, very White," she said during an award ceremony at the Miami Film Festival on Saturday, where she received Variety Magazine's Creative Vanguard Award, according to Breitbart.

She added that the films don't represent what it's like to be a teen in America today.

Molly Ringwald

Molly Ringwald at Helmut Lang RTW Fall 2024 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Williamsburgh Savings Bank on Feb. 9, 2024 in New York, New York.  (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Ringwald, 56, echoed that sentiment during a recent interview with the Evening Standard, where she not only noted that the cast would have to be more diverse in today's age, but added that the teens in "The Breakfast Club" would be on smartphones all the time.

Ringwald starred as Claire Standish in the iconic '80s flick that followed a group of teens forced to spend a Saturday in detention. She also became synonymous with other popular John Hughes films from the decade, like "Pretty in Pink" and "Sixteen Candles."

In another recent interview, the actress said other aspects of the films "haven't aged well," noting Judd Nelson's character John Bender in "The Breakfast Club."

Jon Cryer And Molly Ringwald In 'Pretty In Pink'

Jon Cryer, Molly Ringwald and Andrew McCarthy on set of the film "Pretty In Pink," 1986. (Paramount/Getty Images)

"[He] essentially sexually harasses my character," Ringwald told The Sunday Times earlier this month. "I'm glad we're able to look at that and say things are truly different now."

During the #MeToo era, Ringwald raised concerns about the films' "troubling" aspects.

Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald

Ally Sheedy and Molly Ringwald in a scene from the film "The Breakfast Club," 1985. (Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

"I feel like it created an interesting conversation, but it was really important for me that people didn’t think I was denouncing the films at all because I’m not, because there’s so much I love about them and I think they’re powerful and connected to people’s memories and youths," she said.

Ringwald cemented herself in cinematic history as the queen of the '80s teen drama films, but is also recognizable for other roles like Mary Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale" and, before starring in the classic movies, appearing on the popular '80s sitcom "The Facts of Life."

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.