Molly Ringwald criticizes her '80s movies as 'really, very White,' calls for any remakes to be more diverse

1980s teen icon Molly Ringwald said the John Hughes-directed "Brat Pack" movies would look a lot different if remade today — nearly 40 years after the originals — particularly because they couldn’t be so "White."

"Those movies, the movies that I am so well known for, they were very much of the time. And, if you were to remake that now, I think it would have to be much more diverse. And … you couldn’t make a movie that White. Those movies are really, really, very White," she said during an award ceremony at the Miami Film Festival on Saturday, where she received Variety Magazine's Creative Vanguard Award, according to Breitbart.

She added that the films don't represent what it's like to be a teen in America today.

Ringwald, 56, echoed that sentiment during a recent interview with the Evening Standard, where she not only noted that the cast would have to be more diverse in today's age, but added that the teens in "The Breakfast Club" would be on smartphones all the time.

Ringwald starred as Claire Standish in the iconic '80s flick that followed a group of teens forced to spend a Saturday in detention. She also became synonymous with other popular John Hughes films from the decade, like "Pretty in Pink" and "Sixteen Candles."

In another recent interview, the actress said other aspects of the films "haven't aged well," noting Judd Nelson's character John Bender in "The Breakfast Club."

"[He] essentially sexually harasses my character," Ringwald told The Sunday Times earlier this month. "I'm glad we're able to look at that and say things are truly different now."

During the #MeToo era, Ringwald raised concerns about the films' "troubling" aspects.

"I feel like it created an interesting conversation, but it was really important for me that people didn’t think I was denouncing the films at all because I’m not, because there’s so much I love about them and I think they’re powerful and connected to people’s memories and youths," she said.

Ringwald cemented herself in cinematic history as the queen of the '80s teen drama films, but is also recognizable for other roles like Mary Andrews on The CW's "Riverdale" and, before starring in the classic movies, appearing on the popular '80s sitcom "The Facts of Life."