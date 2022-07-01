Mollie Hemingway torches Biden for 'really shocking' remarks on overseas trip

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway called President Biden's comments "explosive and irresponsible" after he suggested changing the filibuster in order for Democrats to codify Roe v. Wade. Hemingway noted on "The Faulkner Focus" Friday that the president previously called the filibuster a "pillar of American democracy."

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: It was just really shocking to see Biden on foreign soil attacking American institutions. I don't think anyone has ever gone after the Supreme Court or another branch of government on foreign soil like he did yesterday. But also attacking the filibuster, which is something that he has spoken so strongly in favor of. He called it a ‘pillar of American democracy.’ Democrats, of course, used the filibuster some 300 times during the Trump administration. And the whole point as that New York Post editorial put it, is to make sure that really controversial issues aren't rammed through against and over the American people. There is no issue on Earth, and certainly not in America, more contentious than whether or not to protect unborn human life. And the idea that you would do it on this is just explosive and irresponsible.

