Mollie Hemingway hits back at Eric Holder's claim about the 'rule of law'

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor of The Federalist, blasted the Obama administration for claiming to care about the “rule of law,” arguing that the FBI's handling of the Michael Flynn case suggests otherwise.

“This entire talking point that caring about the destruction of evidence, illegal interviewing, illegal wiretapping, failure to share with a defendant exculpatory information: caring about those things means you do care about rule of law and failure to do things properly means you don’t care about rule of law -- and so, everything seems up or down,” Hemingway, a Fox News contributor, told “Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

Hemingway reacted to former Attorney General Eric Holder claiming that President Trump had a plan to "weaken" law enforcement institutions while being facilitated by current Attorney General Bill Barr.

"What we have is a president who is bound to determine to delegitimize those parts of the government that he thinks pose a great threat to him," Holder said in an interview on MSNBC Tuesday.

"It's all part of a plan to somehow make those institutions weaker so that [Trump] can do the kinds of illicit things that he has been doing. [Trump] is facilitated by this Attorney General. [Barr] is actually complicit in doing this by weakening these institutions ... [Trump] is doing all that he can do weaken the guardian institutions that he leads."

Last week, Barr’s Justice Department moved to dismiss the case against Flynn, Trump's first national security adviser.

The filing to dismiss the Flynn case came after the DOJ determined that the bureau's 2017 Flynn interview -- which formed the basis for his guilty plea of lying to investigators -- was "conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

The retired Army lieutenant general for months had been trying to withdraw his plea, aided by a new attorney aggressively challenging the prosecution’s case and conduct.

Hemingway also said Barr has been transparent, “laying everything out there,” in contrast to the Obama administration’s efforts to investigate Flynn and the Trump administration’s alleged collusion with Russia.

“It’s laying it all out there," she said. "It’s completely at odds with what we saw at the end of the Obama administration with a lot of illegal criminal leaking against Trump affiliates to seed what we now know is a completely delusional conspiracy theory about collusion with Russia.”

"They seem to be projecting quite a bit when [affiliates of Obama administration] talk this way.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.