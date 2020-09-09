Mollie Hemingway says voters should prepare for 'supposed bombshell' about Trump 'every couple of days'

The furor over President Trump's comments earlier this year about the coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, The Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway told “Special Report” Wednesday.

“I think people should be ready for this type of supposed bombshell to drop every couple of days because we're in ... the last couple months of an election," said Hemingway, a Fox News contributor. "And people are very interested in fighting President Trump. But I'm not sure this is such a big deal.”

WOODWARD DISMISSES CLAIMS HE COULD HAVE SAVED LIVES BY PUBLISHING TRUMP'S CORONAVIRUS REMARKS SOONER

Earlier Wednesday, The Washington Post published audio of interviews journalist Bob Woodward conducted with Trump for Woodward's forthcoming book, "Rage." In February, the president described the virus as "deadly stuff" despite publicly comparing it to the flu. A month later, Trump admitted to Woodward he preferred to play down the virus "because I don’t want to create a panic.

According to Hemingway, the American public should already know that Trump had treated the pandemic with the serious it deserved through actions like limiting flights to the United States from China and creating a task force led by Vice President Mike Pence.

However, she added, Trump could have done even more to prevent the mainstream media from spreading fear and false information.

“Everyone said it was going to be two weeks that we needed to have a lockdown and we're now in many months of it,” she said. “And I think we know now it's a much less serious threat than we thought at the time. But there's still criticism to be had about whether Trump and other politicians did enough to stop that panic that the media were inducing.”