Hemingway: Mark Zuckerberg funded quiet takeover of government offices to help Democrats in 2020 election

Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway sat down with Tucker Carlson to discuss how Big Tech swung the 2020 election for the Democrats, and why her new book "Rigged" exposes Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as the mastermind behind it all.

In the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Today," Hemingway describes a strategic effort by the tech billionaire, who she says bought left-wing activists access to local government administration election offices, enabling partisan staffers to organize massive get-out-the-vote efforts in largely blue cities from the inside.

Through the Center for Technology and Civic Life and the Center for Election Innovation and Research, Zuckerberg poured $419.5 million into the election, Hemingway said -- which reportedly went to advance mail-in voting efforts and rally Democratic voters.

"This is crazy that it was allowed to happen," Hemingway told Carlson. "So he [Zuckerberg] spends about as much money as the federal government does in running our 2020 elections. He gives $419 million to two left-wing groups who then funnel the money primarily to Democrat counties in swing states.

But the funding came with strings attached, Hemingway said.

HEMINGWAY: WHAT I DISCOVERED SURROUNDING 2020 ELECTION MUST BE INVESTIGATED AND DISCUSSED

It enabled "this army of left-wing people to come in and handle everything… they target[ed] registration to Democrat communities, they translate[d] ballots, they design[ed] ballots," she explained.

A stunned Carlson questioned how "Mark Zuckerberg gets to design U.S. government election ballots."

"I think no-one ever imagined that one of the world's wealthiest people would take over government election offices, so they didn't have a system in place to prevent it," Hemingway said.

Hemingway outlines additional bombshell discoveries surrounding Zuckerberg's role in the 2020 election in the full episode of " Tucker Carlson Today " available now on Fox Nation.

