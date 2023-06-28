Expand / Collapse search
Missouri school board rejects LGBTQ+ 'statement of support': 'I'm not here to push forward an agenda'

'This resolution is nothing more than a distraction for our school system,' Springfield Public Schools board member Steve Makoski said

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
A Missouri school board rejected an LGBTQ+ "statement of support" after facing calls to draft a statement from community members.

Springfield Public Schools board member Shurita Thomas-Tate suggested that the board draft a statement at a school board meeting on Tuesday. When making a case for an LGBTQ statement, Thomas-Tate said that students of the LGBTQ community expressed that they don’t feel "safe."

GOP LAWMAKER DEMANDS LIST OF PRIDE MONTH EVENTS SPONSORED BY MILITARY

"I personally would like for us to have a resolution and the reason why I think a resolution is necessary because we do have a subset of our student population who have voiced significant concern about their welcoming environment," Thomas-Tate said.

She added that it does not "cost" the board anything to ensure that a certain demographic of students feel supported. 

Springfield Public Schools

Springfield Public Schools Board member Shurita Thomas-Tate suggested that the board draft a statement at a school board meeting on Tuesday.  (Fox News)

The effort to draft a statement began earlier in the year.

REP GAETZ GETS PRIDE MONTH ‘FAMILY FRIENDLY’ DRAG SHOW AT NEVADA AIR FORCE BASE CANCELED

Community members started an online petition in January demanding that Springfield Public Schools (SPS) "vote on making a statement of support for the queer students and staff who are enrolled in/work for the SPS" throughout the academic year.

Furthermore, the petition called on the SPS Board to vote on a draft statement submitted by Dr. Kyler J. Sherman-Wilkins during a board meeting on September 6.

The petition cites statistics saying that 1/5 of Gen Z students identify within the LGBTQ+ community and that over 65% say they experienced bullying or feel unsafe at school. Moreover, 45% of them have suicidal thoughts or attempts.

New pride flag.

Springfield Public Schools board member Shurita Thomas-Tate suggested that the board draft a statement of support for LGBTQ members at a school board meeting on Tuesday. (Photo by Luiz C. Ribeiro for NY Daily News via Getty Images)

The petition garnered nearly 400 signatures.

SEATTLE PRIDE PARADE BOOTH ENCOURAGES KIDS TO THROW TOY BRICKS AT PICTURES OF REPUBLICANS

"We believe that while such a statement does not address all of the concerns faced by queer students and staff, it is a necessary first step to ensuring that said students and staff are welcomed and supported at SPS. We demand this action be taken immediately," the petition reads.

However, the board did not work in their favor after other board members disagreed with the suggestion.

Board member Steve Makoski who "prepared a statement" in response to the resolution pushed back on the suggestion to draft an LGBTQ+ affirming statement, prompting applause.

"As a member of this prestigious board, I'm not here to push forward an agenda of sexual identity, GLO...rainbow clubs, MAGA groups, Pride, NRA, NAACP, or any other group or faction," Makoski said.

parents protesting maryland

Parental rights are expected to be a leading issue heading into the 2024 elections. (Asra Normani)

He continued, "This resolution is nothing more than a distraction for our school system."

Makoski went on to say, "I view this resolution as an attack on these four walls by activists...who constantly try to distract this board from its mission and vision."

"I did not become a member of this board to help facilitate activists and their agenda."

SPS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

