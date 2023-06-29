Missouri school board member rejects LGBTQ 'statement of support': 'Don't need activism coming to our Board'

A Missouri school board member spoke to Fox News Digital after striking down an LGTBQ statement of support resolution that was suggested during a board meeting on Tuesday.

Board member Steve Makoski of Springfield Public Schools told Fox News Digital that a "stand has to be taken."

"We don’t need activism coming to our board of education," Makoski continued.

Makoski's comments came after Springfield Public Schools board member Shurita Thomas-Tate suggested that the board draft a statement of support for LGBTQ students at a school board meeting on Tuesday. When making a case for an LGBTQ statement, Thomas-Tate said that students of the LGBTQ community expressed that they don’t feel "safe."

She added that it does not "cost" the board anything to ensure that a certain demographic of students feel supported.

However, the board did not work in her favor after other board members disagreed with the suggestion.

Board member Steve Makoski, who "prepared a statement" in response to the resolution, pushed back on the suggestion to draft an LGBTQ+ affirming statement , prompting applause.

Doubling down on his remarks, Makoski explained to Fox News Digital that there was no need to have the resolution to accept queer students within the school system because the district "accepts all of the students and staff."

"To be able to actually adopt or vote on this resolution that they present to the board--it would basically, in my opinion--it would leave us open to saying, well, if we pass this resolution, we never did have them in mind in the first place," Makoski said.

Makoski explained further that the effort to draft a statement of support for the LGBTQ community began 11 months ago.

Community members started an online petition in January demanding that Springfield Public Schools (SPS) "vote on making a statement of support for the queer students and staff who are enrolled in/work for the SPS" throughout the academic year.

Furthermore, the petition called on the SPS board to vote on a draft statement submitted by Dr. Kyler J. Sherman-Wilkins during a board meeting on Sept. 6.

The petition cites statistics saying that one-fifth of Gen Z students identify within the LGBTQ+ community and that over 65% say they experienced bullying or feel unsafe at school. Moreover, 45% of them have suicidal thoughts or attempts.

The petition garnered nearly 400 signatures .

While the petition was ongoing, Makoski noted that speakers would address the lack of support for the LGBTQ community at school board meetings.

"It got to a point where I believe that it is essentially harassing the Springfield Board of Education, and the harassment is that they continue to come in time and time again with story after story after story and make these claims," he said.

"And they just continue what I consider taking up the time of the Board of Education, and they have the right to speak in public comment," he continued. "So I have no qualms with that. What I believe is that we need to be focusing on reading and writing and arithmetic."

Furthermore, Makoski stressed the importance of "academic performance," a platform he ran on in the school board races. He added that students' academic performance is "not in a position where they need to be" and it is "concerning."

"You got to learn how to read, you got to learn how to write. You can't do math unless you know how to read. And so what happens is the proficiency level on the average and I don't have those numbers with me at the moment. But they are low," Makoski said.

When Fox News Digital reached out to SPS for comment, it sent a statement saying, "Our Board of Education remains committed to the well-being of each student by providing high-quality academic opportunities."

"We want every Springfield Public School (SPS) student to be success-ready when they graduate and pursue their next step. While there may not always be agreement, we are unanimous in the adoption of a five-year Strategic Plan that prioritizes all students," the statement continued.

"This plan includes a focus on creating a welcoming and inclusive learning environment for everyone. We care about our students, staff, and their families. Our unified vision is for SPS to be the district of choice that equips each student to pursue their goals and highest potential as an engaged contributor to society. As we move forward, our focus will remain on that outcome."