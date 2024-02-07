Expand / Collapse search
Missouri GOP candidate takes a flamethrower to 'grooming' and 'sexualizing' books in viral video

Valentina Gomez is running for Missouri Secretary of State

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Angle: The Book Ban Lie Video

Angle: The Book Ban Lie

Laura Ingraham discusses the Democratic narrative surrounding the ‘so-called conservative book ban’ on ‘The Ingraham Angle.’

Missouri Secretary of State Republican candidate Valentina Gomez took a flamethrower to "grooming, indoctrinating and sexualizing" books in a campaign video on Tuesday. 

The video, which has over 1 million views, featured the 24-year-old GOP candidate holding the weapon in a backyard.

"When I’m Secretary of State, I will BURN all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children. MAGA. America First," her X post read.

As she began burning two books, Gomez said, "This is what I will do to grooming books when I become secretary of state."

Missouri GOP candidate Valentina Gomez

Missouri GOP candidate Valentina Gomez took a flamethrower to controversial books in an X video. (Screenshot/X )

MISSOURI SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER REJECTS LGBTQ 'STATEMENT OF SUPPORT': 'DON'T NEED ACTIVISM COMING TO OUR BOARD'

"These books come from a Missouri Public Library. When I am in office, they will burn," she added.

The video concluded with an image of herself holding a large gun followed by her campaign poster.

The books featured in the video included "Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia" written by Myriam Daguzan Bernier and "Queer, 2nd Edition: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" by Kathy Belge and Marke Bieschke.

Some responses on X reported that the video was previously restricted for violating the platform’s rules against "hateful conduct."

Gender Queer book

"Gender Queer" and other sexually graphic books have come under fire for being presented to children. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Fox News Digital reached out to Gomez’s campaign for a comment.

Gomez’s post resembled a similar one featuring Missouri state senator and 2024 GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel. In the video, Eigel could be seen shooting flames at cardboard boxes with state Sen. Nick Schroer, another Missouri Republican, during the St. Charles County Freedom Fest event outside St. Louis on Sept. 15.

"In the video, I am taking a flame thrower(sic) to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp," Eigel wrote on X. "But let’s be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I’ll burn those too - on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion."

NEARLY 1,500 BOOKS WERE BANNED IN FIRST HALF OF SCHOOL YEAR: REPORT

Missouri state senators blowing flames on empty boxes

In this frame grab from video provided by Debbie McFarland, state Sen. Bill Eigel torches a pile of cardboard boxes at a "Freedom Fest" event in Defiance, Mo., Sept. 15, 2023. (Debbie McFarland via AP)

Several red states, including Missouri, have pushed efforts to challenge or remove books that are considered inappropriate for children out of school libraries. 

Missouri was also one of over 40 states since Jan. 2021 to introduce bills to restrict how critical race theory, racism or sexism was discussed in classrooms.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.