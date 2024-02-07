Missouri GOP candidate takes a flamethrower to 'grooming' and 'sexualizing' books in viral video

Missouri Secretary of State Republican candidate Valentina Gomez took a flamethrower to "grooming, indoctrinating and sexualizing" books in a campaign video on Tuesday.

The video, which has over 1 million views, featured the 24-year-old GOP candidate holding the weapon in a backyard.

"When I’m Secretary of State, I will BURN all books that are grooming, indoctrinating, and sexualizing our children. MAGA. America First," her X post read.

As she began burning two books, Gomez said, "This is what I will do to grooming books when I become secretary of state."

"These books come from a Missouri Public Library. When I am in office, they will burn," she added.

The video concluded with an image of herself holding a large gun followed by her campaign poster.

The books featured in the video included "Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia" written by Myriam Daguzan Bernier and "Queer, 2nd Edition: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens" by Kathy Belge and Marke Bieschke.

Some responses on X reported that the video was previously restricted for violating the platform’s rules against "hateful conduct."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gomez’s campaign for a comment.

Gomez’s post resembled a similar one featuring Missouri state senator and 2024 GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel. In the video, Eigel could be seen shooting flames at cardboard boxes with state Sen. Nick Schroer, another Missouri Republican, during the St. Charles County Freedom Fest event outside St. Louis on Sept. 15.

"In the video, I am taking a flame thrower(sic) to cardboard boxes representing what I am going to do to the leftist policies and RINO corruption of the Jeff City swamp," Eigel wrote on X. "But let’s be clear, you bring those woke pornographic books to Missouri schools to try to brainwash our kids, and I’ll burn those too - on the front lawn of the governor’s mansion."

Several red states, including Missouri, have pushed efforts to challenge or remove books that are considered inappropriate for children out of school libraries.

Missouri was also one of over 40 states since Jan. 2021 to introduce bills to restrict how critical race theory, racism or sexism was discussed in classrooms.

