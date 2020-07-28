Miranda Devine: Joe Biden will be 'forced to adopt, one by one, all the far left policies'

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will “never do enough" to appease those on the far left, New York Post columnist Miranda Devine said on Tuesday.

“They will not rest until they basically grafted Bernie Sanders' entire campaign into Joe Biden’s brain,” Devine told “Fox & Friends.”

Devine said that Biden is “forced to adopt, one by one, all the far left policies.”

Devine went on to say, “[Biden] is doing well in the polls, but, I think that’s because, in a time of crisis, he is still in his basement and he’s not really come up with any real policy prescriptions other than being pushed and prodded... He’s appointed AOC to run his Green New Deal environmental campaign and it won’t be very long until he adopts Bernie Sanders 'Medicare-for-all' campaign, but, I’m sure they’ll very cleverly relabel it as something else.”

WHAT IS JOE BIDEN'S HEALTH CARE PLAN?

Devine reacted to hundreds of Sanders delegates pledging to vote against their party’s platform if it does not include support for “Medicare-for-all.”

The delegates argue that a Sanders-style single-payer health care system is an urgent priority in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and the highest unemployment rates since the Great Depression.

Delegates from Nevada organized the petition and nearly 500 of them – most of whom backed Sanders for president – have signed on, delegates told Fox News.

However, Sanders, I-Vt., himself will vote for the platform nonetheless, Fox News is told.

The petition claims that a “majority of Americans” now believes "Medicare-for-all" is the best way to achieve affordable and accessible health care.

Devine said that Biden’s nomination to run the Democrat’s presidential campaign is a “sham to fool the voter into thinking that they’re choosing an old-fashioned moderate.”

“He’s really an empty shell,” Devine said.