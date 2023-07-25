Miranda Devine on David Weiss possibly testifying before House: 'Why did he let Hunter off the hook?'

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine weighed in after the DOJ announced David Weiss, the lead attorney in the Hunter Biden investigation, is clear to testify in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Devine said she wants to know why Weiss let Hunter Biden "off the hook" and how much authority he truly had to bring charges forward.

MIRANDA DEVINE: The main thing we really want to hear from David Weiss is: Why did he let Hunter Biden off the hook as the IRS investigators who were on that criminal case for five years have alleged? They have testified that the DOJ slow-rolled and obstructed their investigations, wouldn't allow them to get search warrants, for instance, of Hunter Biden's locker or of Joe Biden, a cabin on his property where Hunter Biden was living. And David Weiss, we were told by the attorney general, had full authority. Well, they say ‘ultimate’ authority about where and when to bring charges. But I think that, again, they're using lawyer speak because it looks as if ultimate authority is not the same as complete or full authority. And David Weiss, what he has said about how much authority he had conflicts with what both the attorney general said and also what the IRS whistleblower said. So I think it's important that he come before the House and testify alongside those IRS whistleblowers and others in the meeting at which he said that he was powerless to bring these charges.

The Department of Justice is offering U.S. Attorney David Weiss, who led its investigation into Hunter Biden, for testimony before the House of Representatives after House Republicans demanded he, and more than a dozen other officials, appear for interviews.

In a Monday letter obtained by Fox, Assistant Attorney General Carlos Felipe Uriarte wrote to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan , R-Ohio, that the DOJ has accepted the offer for Weiss to testify "at a public hearing before the committee."

"The Department is ready to offer U.S. Attorney Weiss to testify shortly after Congress returns from the August district work period," the letter reads.

"The Department believes it is strongly in the public interest for the American people and for Congress to hear directly from U.S. Attorney Weiss on these assertions and questions about his authority at a public hearing," it adds.

