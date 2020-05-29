Minnesota native Pete Hegseth reacts to riots: The state has 'no strong leadership'

Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth said on Friday that there is no strong leadership in Minnesota to squelch the Minneapolis riots that have raged after the killing of George Floyd by police.

“There is no strong leadership in Minnesota to come in and say, we’re going to get justice in this case, but we’re not going to tolerate the kind of lawlessness that wounds people’s lives, wounds people’s neighborhoods and communities, that’s what it devolved into. That’s when the president needs to step in,” Hegseth told “Fox & Friends.”

The Third Precinct police station in Minneapolis was set ablaze Thursday night as violent protests continued in the city – and other cities across the U.S. – following Monday's death of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody.

In response, more than 500 members of the National Guard were heading to the Twin Cities region called in by Gov. Tim Walz, the Star Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

Rioters broke into the precinct around 10 p.m. local time, after police on the rooftop previously tried to disperse a gathering crowd using "flash-bang" shots and tear gas, according to reports.

The rioters entered the building and sparked the fire after police officers on the roof were rescued by helicopter, reports said.

A short time later, city officials warned the rioters that the risk of an explosion existed at the site because of unconfirmed reports that gas lines may have been cut, FOX 9 of the Twin Cities reported. Mayor Jacob Frey said police officers were evacuated from the building at his direction.

Hegseth said that there needs to be justice and law and order for the business owners who lost their property.

“Minnesota has been under a draconian lockdown for months now, where business are already feeling strangled by it," Hegseth said.

“You distract from a meaningful cause when it devolves into violent lawlessness indiscriminately of black people and white people, being affected by this and you’re not able to empower law enforcement to be able to do their job. Having them retreat from neighborhoods is not the answer.”

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.