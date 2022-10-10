Minnesota Democrat deletes pro-abortion tweet citing toughness of 'being a mom' after online backlash

Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Liz Boldon deleted a pro-abortion tweet on Monday that said being a mother is the hardest job she will ever have.

"Being a mom is the hardest job I’ll ever have. No one should be forced to be a parent. #AbortionIsHealthcare," Bolden said in a tweet on Sunday.

Boldon, who is also running for the Minnesota state Senate, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

"This is a clear assault on human rights and a decision which will result in thousands of deaths and dangerous under-the-table procedures. While abortion is still legal in Minnesota, this right is being attacked by state Republican leaders. I will do everything I can to maintain women's right to choose and have autonomy over their bodies. Abortion is healthcare, a right, and a personal decision, and I will continue to do all I can to make it legal and accessible to all," Boldon said in a statement following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Boldon is running against Republican Ken Navitsky in the November midterm elections.

Her tweet was met with a flood of conservative criticism. Gavin Hanson, the legislative director of the Minnesota House Republican Caucus, said the tweet was "stunningly ghoulish."

Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller responded to the tweet by saying, "ah that's a winning message."

Democrats have put abortion at the center of many midterm races and hope it will galvanize voters in November after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The economy remains the top issue for voters as gas prices are expected to go up again and inflation remains high.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case after a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked in May.

The Supreme Court is still investigating who leaked the decision five months after the landmark decision was officiallyhanded down.