Minnesota Democrat deletes pro-abortion tweet citing toughness of 'being a mom' after online backlash

Rep. Liz Boldon is running for the Minnesota state Senate in November

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Abortion debate appears to be at forefront of 2022 midterms Video

Abortion debate appears to be at forefront of 2022 midterms

Senior national correspondent Rich Edson on how Democrats and Republicans are campaigning on abortion ahead of November's midterms on 'Fox News @ Night.'

Democratic Minnesota state Rep. Liz Boldon deleted a pro-abortion tweet on Monday that said being a mother is the hardest job she will ever have. 

"Being a mom is the hardest job I’ll ever have. No one should be forced to be a parent. #AbortionIsHealthcare," Bolden said in a tweet on Sunday. 

Boldon, who is also running for the Minnesota state Senate, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

"This is a clear assault on human rights and a decision which will result in thousands of deaths and dangerous under-the-table procedures. While abortion is still legal in Minnesota, this right is being attacked by state Republican leaders. I will do everything I can to maintain women's right to choose and have autonomy over their bodies. Abortion is healthcare, a right, and a personal decision, and I will continue to do all I can to make it legal and accessible to all," Boldon said in a statement following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. 

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Pro-choice demonstrators, including Emma Harris, left, and Ellie Small, center, both students at George Washington University gather in front of the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Pro-choice demonstrators, including Emma Harris, left, and Ellie Small, center, both students at George Washington University gather in front of the Supreme Court of the United States on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) ((Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images))

DEMOCRATS MADE ABORTION THE CENTERPIECE OF MIDTERMS MESSAGE, BUT MANY WON'T EXPLAIN THEIR OWN POSITION

Boldon is running against Republican Ken Navitsky in the November midterm elections. 

Her tweet was met with a flood of conservative criticism. Gavin Hanson, the legislative director of the Minnesota House Republican Caucus, said the tweet was "stunningly ghoulish." 

Spectator contributing editor Stephen Miller responded to the tweet by saying, "ah that's a winning message."

Democrats have put abortion at the center of many midterm races and hope it will galvanize voters in November after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. 

ATTIKA, GREECE - 2022/06/28: Pro-choice activists protest against the decision of the Supreme Court of USA to overturn the Row vs Wade decision about abortions in Athens. (Photo by George Panagakis/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

ATTIKA, GREECE - 2022/06/28: Pro-choice activists protest against the decision of the Supreme Court of USA to overturn the Row vs Wade decision about abortions in Athens. (Photo by George Panagakis/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) ((Photo by George Panagakis/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images))

CNN, WSJ, WAPO REPORTS SUGGEST GOP LOSING MIDTERM STEAM: ‘MAJORITY IS IN PLAY

The economy remains the top issue for voters as gas prices are expected to go up again and inflation remains high.  

The Supreme Court overturned Roe in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case after a draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked in May. 

Activists flocked to the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday June 24, 2022. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

Activists flocked to the Supreme Court following the overturn of Roe v. Wade on Friday June 24, 2022. (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan) (Fox News Digital/Lisa Bennatan)

The Supreme Court is still investigating who leaked the decision five months after the landmark decision was officiallyhanded down.  

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.