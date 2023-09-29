Minnesota Democrat says Biden unpopularity should be 'wake up call' and 'red alert' for his party

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., said that he was "one of tens of millions of Americans" who have a "very legitimate concern" that President Joe Biden can lose his bid for reelection in 2024 in an interview with Politico.

Phillips also responded to a recent poll from ABC and the Washington Post that found former President Donald Trump beating Biden by 10 points among registered voters in a hypothetical rematch.

"If that’s not a warning sign, and a wake up call, and a red alert," Phillips said, "I don’t know what would be."

"While there’s still time, we should let Americans decide who is best positioned to beat Donald Trump because clearly the data is saying a majority of Americans do not believe, unfortunately, that it is President Biden," he continued.

Phillips compared the 2024 election fight to 2016, when former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was expected by some Democratic pollsters to win the election. The difference now, Phillips said, is that Biden is tied with Trump "at best" and more likely "is slightly behind."

When asked specifically about Biden’s "age issue," Phillips attempted to change the subject to "numbers," claiming that voters were "not pleased" with the Biden administration.

Politico also asked if Democrats should be "wetting the bed over" Biden's chances at becoming president a second time in 2024 and noted that "Some Democrats are terrified about Biden’s chances for winning another White House term."

Biden, at 80 years old, is the oldest serving president in U.S. history. If he wins re-election in 2024, he will be 86 years old at the end of his presidency.

A number of liberal columnists and political thought leaders have made the case for Biden not to run for re-election in 2024.

"I don't think Biden and Vice President Harris should run for re-election," Washington Post columnist David Ignatius wrote. "It's painful to say that, given my admiration for much of what they have accomplished. But if he and Harris campaign together in 2024, I think Biden risks undoing his greatest achievement — which was stopping [former President] Trump."

According to Politico, Phillips has encouraged "other Democrats to challenge Biden in a primary" and has even considered "getting in the race himself."

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.