Mike Tyson tells Tucker Carlson his true feelings about the guys he fought in the ring

Reminiscing on two decades of fighting, boxing legend Mike Tyson opened up about what went through his mind before facing off against his opponents while speaking to Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Today."

When asked about his mindset and the way he channeled his thoughts towards the guys he fought in the ring, Tyson bluntly admitted that he wanted to "kill them."

"The more you hurt them, the higher you go in life," said Tyson. "That's just my mentality. The more you hurt him, the more people will love you."

The heavyweight boxing champion told Tucker that he wanted to crush their spirit.

Tyson said it feels like fire. "If you know how to control it, it keeps us all warm, it heats our food and everything. But if you let it get out of control, it destroys you and everything around you."

While facing many challenges throughout his childhood, Tyson was exposed to the art of fighting at a young age.

"Just think about who I am, I don't want to go back there no more," said Tyson. "I don't want to – I don't want to be in that poverty state of mind anymore and not from a physical perspective, I don't want to be poverty struck in here."

Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight title.

