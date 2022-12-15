Expand / Collapse search
Tucker Carlson Tonight
Published

Mike Tyson tells Tucker Carlson his true feelings about the guys he fought in the ring

The former professional boxer says he wasn’t returning to a ‘poverty state of mind’

Joshua Comins
By Joshua Comins | Fox News
Mike Tyson: The more you hurt your opponents, the more they love you Video

Mike Tyson: The more you hurt your opponents, the more they love you

Boxing legend Mike Tyson shares how he got into the zone every time he stepped into the ring in an exclusive interview on 'Tucker Carlson Today.'

Reminiscing on two decades of fighting, boxing legend Mike Tyson opened up about what went through his mind before facing off against his opponents while speaking to Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Today."

When asked about his mindset and the way he channeled his thoughts towards the guys he fought in the ring, Tyson bluntly admitted that he wanted to "kill them." 

"The more you hurt them, the higher you go in life," said Tyson. "That's just my mentality. The more you hurt him, the more people will love you."  

Mike Tyson bites the ear of Evander Holyfield during the third round of the WBA Heavyweight Championship fight in Las Vegas, June 28. The fight was called after Tyson was disqualified. PP05060142  SPORT BOXING

Mike Tyson bites the ear of Evander Holyfield during the third round of the WBA Heavyweight Championship fight in Las Vegas, June 28. The fight was called after Tyson was disqualified. PP05060142  SPORT BOXING (Reuters)

The heavyweight boxing champion told Tucker that he wanted to crush their spirit. 

Tyson said it feels like fire. "If you know how to control it, it keeps us all warm, it heats our food and everything. But if you let it get out of control, it destroys you and everything around you."

Boxing legend Mike Tyson with his trainer and mentor, Cus D'Amato

Boxing legend Mike Tyson with his trainer and mentor, Cus D'Amato ((Screengrab via "Tucker Carlson Today" via Fox Nation))

While facing many challenges throughout his childhood, Tyson was exposed to the art of fighting at a young age.

"Just think about who I am, I don't want to go back there no more," said Tyson. "I don't want to – I don't want to be in that poverty state of mind anymore and not from a physical perspective, I don't want to be poverty struck in here."  

Mike Tyson holds the record as the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight title.

Tucker's full interview with Mike Tyson on "Tucker Carlson Today" is available to watch exclusively on Fox Nation. 

