Mike Rowe warns of a 'whirlwind of unintended consequences' if fossil fuels are eliminated too quickly

FOX Business host Mike Rowe warned against the left's push to eradicate the use of fossil fuels for the sake of climate change, saying "flipping the switch" to green energy would spur an "Armageddon to an exponential factor." Rowe joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday to discuss the dangers of moving too quickly to green energy sources.

BILL GATES REVEALS HIS INVOLVEMENT IN PUSHING THROUGH CLIMATE BILL IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG

MIKE ROWE: If you make fossil fuels the enemy, then you are going to reap a whirlwind of unintended consequences really, really quickly. I get that a lot of people are convinced the end of days is coming 12, 15, 20 years down the road. I get that, but there's no proportionality and there's no context. And when you talk about flipping a switch and getting rid of oil and natural gas and even coal, for that matter, you would hasten that Armageddon to an exponential factor. China and India alone are building a coal plant every week for the next 30 years. That's not going to change. There are 30 billion people right now still burning wood and dung. If you want to bring them into the modern world, you're not going to do it with wind. You're not going to do it with solar. You're not going to do it with hydro. You might do it with nuclear, but we've got real problems with that.

You have to do it responsibly, and you have to deal with fossil fuels responsibly. But you can't just go no, fossil fuels are the enemy, period, it's over. That will hurt on every imaginable level, in my view. Alex Epstein wrote a great book. It's called "Fossil Future." And in it, he just says, look, let's have the conversation, but let's at least understand that fossil fuels have saved more lives over the last hundred years than anybody is really thinking about… it's fossil fuels that have protected us from the climate, and in so many ways. But it's hard to say that out loud today without it coming back over the net with so much topspin that somebody's going to call you a denier, and then the conversation ends.

