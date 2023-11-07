Mike Pompeo says State Dept has an 'AOC, Rashida Tlaib wing' after leaked memo blasts Biden's Israel policy

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "The Faulkner Focus" Tuesday to call out the State Department under the Biden administration, stressing that there is a "wing" of officials aligned with pro-Palestinian "Squad" Democrats. On Monday, a leaked memo showed State Department staffers blasting the administration's policies toward Israel.

STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL WHO RESIGNED OVER MILITARY AID TO ISRAEL DECRIES ‘WILLINGNESS TO ABANDON OUR VALUES’

MIKE POMPEO: I wish I could tell you I'm surprised, but having led that organization, the State Department, this is the AOC, Rashida Tlaib wing of the State Department. These are classic appeasers who don't understand that the Israelis are acting in self-defense. They are taking out a terror threat that killed 1,400 of their citizens. They have not only the right to do it, but an obligation to do it. And so I saw this at the State Department during my thousand days as Secretary of State. There is a progressive element that sits inside that organization that pulls and pulls and pulls. And we've already seen apparently one senior person quit. You know, frankly, I hope folks who don't understand how to act in America's interests, I hope they'll all decide that they no longer want to be part of an important institution, the United States diplomatic corps.

State Department staffers wrote a scathing internal memo urging the Biden administration to change its public stance toward Israel and support a ceasefire, Politico has reported.

The leaked memo was submitted to the department's Dissent Channel, where employees are invited to express policy disagreements, the outlet said. It is the latest incident showing internal strife within the department over the U.S. support for its closest ally in the Middle East.

The message reportedly demands the U.S. support a ceasefire and be willing to publicly criticize "Israeli military tactics and treatments of Palestinians," the outlet reported.

