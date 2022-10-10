Mike Pompeo: Putin is engaged in terrorizing civilians

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo provided insight on responding to the Russia-Ukraine conflict on " The Story ."

MIKE POMPEO: The truth is this has been in Vladimir Putin 's heart for decades. He took... a fifth of Ukraine, took Crimea in 2014. He built this bridge to create the capacity to do precisely what he's doing now that we've left office.

When I saw the bridge blow up, I realized this was Ukrainians executing an important strategic target for them and well done for that and then you see the response, the response isn’t the military response. When I hear people saying, "We've got to figure out how to have these folks all get along" and we should remind them, Vladimir Putin has shown no indication that he's prepared to either fight a military conflict , but rather is actually engaged in terrorizing civilians and he showed no interest in an off ramp.

This is going to take continued American resolve, European resolve, and to your guest you had earlier’s point, we need to make sure that those that are playing footsie around the edges—the Chinese, the Indians, the others who have not actually acknowledged that what Vladimir Putin is doing is deeply inconsistent with the international order, the basic idea that sovereign nations ought to exist—we need to make sure each one of those understands the side that they are picking.

