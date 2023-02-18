Mike Pompeo on potential USA showdown with Chinese diplomat: 'Our response should be determined and real'

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined ‘Cavuto Live’ on Saturday morning to discuss the rising tension between China and the United States, and shared his thoughts on a potential meeting between Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi. Pompeo said that the United States' response to China ‘should be determined and real’.

CHINESE OFFICIAL SAYS NATO IS CREATING 'CONFRONTATIONS' AFTER CHINESE SPY CRAFT FLOATED ACROSS AMERICA

MIKE POMPEO: I'm happy if they meet, but it's not about the meeting. It's about what it is we deliver. We should never mistake words, gatherings, good feelings, cocktail parties for actual deeds that respond to the threats that the Chinese Communist Party is posing. This, ballon is just it's really a symptom of the Biden administration's policies with respect to China, that they have not confronted in a way that is serious and that would cause Xi Jinping, Wang Yi is just an actor, an agent of Xi Jinping. We haven't confronted the system in a way that will convince them that to fly a slow-moving balloon over the United States for five days is just simply not something we're going to permit to happen, and so, you know, a meeting, I suppose, is fine. But if it's just to shake hands and say, gosh, aren't things getting better and we're going to find ways to cooperate, this is the language of the Biden administration. That would be an enormous mistake.

… I wouldn't be looking for a meeting. I wouldn't have the meeting if it were me. The Trump administration, we certainly wouldn't have done that. But if they do, if they bump into each other in the Munich Security Conference and it should be, our response should be determined and real, not just a bunch of words. Neil [Cavuto], the most important thing is not the things we say, but the responses that we take directly confronting what it is the Chinese Communist Party is doing. We can't forget that, you know, they say, well, gosh, we stopped it from jamming us, but for five days the whole world watched America's sovereignty being violated, and then subsequent to that, it appears that we shot down a bunch of things that were probably a bit of an overreaction to look tough. It's not about looking tough. Neil, It's about being tough and actually using deeds, not words to convince Xi Jinping that [he] needs to back off on his enormous efforts to undermine the United States of America.

