The Ingraham Angle
Mike Pompeo: Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance has Wuhan questions to answer

The former U.S. secretary of state spoke out Wednesday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle"

Fox News Staff
Mike Pompeo said he 'fears' that the slow surrender is happening, and that the United States needs to do a lot to make Taiwan capable

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared Wednesday night on Fox News’ "The Ingraham Angle," where he spoke about Peter Daszak, the scientist with the nonprofit EcoHealth Alliance who’s been facing pressure because of his ties to a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan that is suspected by some to have links to the origins of the coronavirus.

EX-WHO ADVISER CALLS CHINA’S COVID COVER-UP ‘CRIMINAL’

MIKE POMPEO: Peter Daszak was involved in the funding from EcoHealth Alliance. … That was the group that was connected to the work inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology related to gain-of-function on the very kinds of viruses that we saw escape from that lab with near certainty.

Peter Daszak’s got a lot of questions to explain on how this happened, why American taxpayer dollars were going for this and ultimately the Chinese Communist Party needs to be held accountable for what they did to the world.

