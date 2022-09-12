Mike Huckabee: GOP needs to stop being afraid of issues like abortion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee outlined the strategy he believes Republicans should adopt as November's midterms approach on "Hannity."

MIKE HUCKABEE: When Joe Biden says that the MAGA Republicans are a threat, we need to just say now let's make sure we all understand MAGA means "Make America Great Again." So if that's something that is a threat to the country, well, write me up for it because I'm all in for making America great. Apparently Joe Biden is not interested in making America great again. And I would just say he's doing a heck of a job not making America great. He's making it awful.

And we need to quit acting like we're afraid to take on the issues, even the abortion issue. A lot of Republicans are afraid of it. What we need to do is make the Democrats answer for their radical extremist position to take the life of an unborn child right up to the moment of its birth. That's extremism. Our positions are not extreme.

