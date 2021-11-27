Mike Huckabee: We trusted Fauci at first ‘because we didn’t know any better’

Mike Huckabee, a former Republican governor of Arkansas and a Fox News contributor, spoke out on Friday’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle" about a perceived shift in the public’s perception of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued over the past two years, many began to doubt Fauci’s statements and advice regarding the virus, Huckabee claimed.

On Friday, President Biden called for a coronavirus-related travel ban – just hours after Fauci claimed the U.S. didn’t have enough evidence to support such a move.

BIDEN SOUTH AFRICA TRAVEL BAN ANNOUNCED HOURS AFTER FAUCI SAID WHITE HOUSE DIDN’T KNOW ENOUGH TO IMPLEMENT BAN

MIKE HUCKABEE: Dr. Fauci was, I think, very credible in the early days because we didn’t know any better.

We thought, ‘Well, this guy must be the expert.’

But as he continued to serve in that capacity, he would change his mind as to what the science said.

We started listening to other scientists -- Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya and others -- who are, quite frankly, clinicians, they’re actual research scientists. They’re not government bureaucrat doctors, they actually practice medicine, see patients and they review data that comes from all over the world – and they give us a very different point of view.

They talked about herd immunity. They said what we need to do is to live our lives, that we quarantine the people who are sick, not the people who are well, and many of us started saying, ‘You know what? That makes more sense.’

