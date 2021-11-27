Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The Ingraham Angle
Published

Mike Huckabee: We trusted Fauci at first ‘because we didn’t know any better’

Mike Huckabee spoke out on Friday’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle" about a shift in the public’s perception of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Huckabee: 'This makes more sense' Video

Huckabee: 'This makes more sense'

Mike Huckabee questioned when Joe Biden is going to 'own' the deaths from COVID in 2021 as he said Donald Trump owned the deaths in 2020

Mike Huckabee, a former Republican governor of Arkansas and a Fox News contributor, spoke out on Friday’s edition of "The Ingraham Angle" about a perceived shift in the public’s perception of infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

As the coronavirus pandemic continued over the past two years, many began to doubt Fauci’s statements and advice regarding the virus, Huckabee claimed.

On Friday, President Biden called for a coronavirus-related travel ban – just hours after Fauci claimed the U.S. didn’t have enough evidence to support such a move.

BIDEN SOUTH AFRICA TRAVEL BAN ANNOUNCED HOURS AFTER FAUCI SAID WHITE HOUSE DIDN’T KNOW ENOUGH TO IMPLEMENT BAN

MIKE HUCKABEE: Dr. Fauci was, I think, very credible in the early days because we didn’t know any better.

We thought, ‘Well, this guy must be the expert.’

But as he continued to serve in that capacity, he would change his mind as to what the science said.

We started listening to other scientists -- Marty Makary, Jay Bhattacharya and others -- who are, quite frankly, clinicians, they’re actual research scientists. They’re not government bureaucrat doctors, they actually practice medicine, see patients and they review data that comes from all over the world – and they give us a very different point of view.

They talked about herd immunity. They said what we need to do is to live our lives, that we quarantine the people who are sick, not the people who are well, and many of us started saying, ‘You know what? That makes more sense.’

 WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

2021 COVID death toll in U.S. eclipses that of 2020 Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.