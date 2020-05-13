Huckabee reacts to Biden campaign bringing in AOC: Her policies would 'destroy what's left of our economy'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee on Wednesday reacted to “Green New Deal” proponent Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., reportedly serving on a climate change panel for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign.

“I think it’s a natural move for [the Biden campaign] to try to reach out to the millennial vote [by hiring AOC] but, I mean, they also have to recognize that what they’ve embraced is not just a personality or a millennial, they’ve embraced a radical left-wing philosophy of the Green New Deal that would further destroy what is left of our economy after coronavirus,” Huckabee told "Outnumbered Overtime."

Ocasio-Cortez, a member of the freshman “Squad,” was one of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ most vocal surrogates before he dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden last month.

She will advise Biden’s team on climate policy as a Sanders representative, according to Reuters.

The panel is part of an effort by Biden’s campaign to win over Sanders’ supporters and others to the party’s left still wary of his candidacy, The Washington Post reported.

Biden and Sanders have agreed to work together on six joint policy committees, which includes the climate change panel, according to The Post.

“We’ve set up joint committees together to deal with how we would deal with everything from the [coronavirus] all the way down to education, the criminal justice system, the new Green Deal, etc.,” Biden told KLAS-TV in Las Vegas Tuesday. “We have, you know, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. She is on one of the panels.”

Ocasio-Cortez has not formally endorsed Biden but has said she plans to vote for him, according to the Post.

Huckabee said that the Green New Deal - championed by Ocasio-Cortez - would exacerbate the damage that the coronavirus outbreak has already done to the economy.

“If we thought coronavirus put a standstill to the nation’s economy, what we’ve seen is 95 percent of all the airline flights have been canceled. People aren’t traveling. The fuel industry has been decimated and, with AOC, she’d like to bring some more of that,” Huckabee said.

“If you’re liking all of this shutdown, you’re going to love the Green New Deal and that’s why you ought to vote for Joe Biden. Personally, and I think for a lot of Americans, we've had about all of this we want. The last thing we want is another shutdown of anything. We'd like to open up, get going and be America again."

Fox News' Brie Stimson contributed to this report.