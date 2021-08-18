Rep. Gallagher warns 'we could see bodies being dragged through the streets' in Afghanistan

Wisconsin GOP Congressman Mike Gallagher joined "America's Newsroom" Wednesday and blasted President Biden for his handling of the crisis in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of U.S. troops.

REP. MIKE GALLAGHER: We do not leave our people behind. We have to get our people out, as well as our Afghan allies, out of that country. We have approximately 15,000 that right now are trapped behind enemy lines, dangerously close to becoming prisoners of war. I think there is a tendency, because they are now giving press conferences, for people to think that the Taliban is this monolithic governmental entity. Which. of course, it is not. It has competing factions.



…

All it takes is one are those factions to do something very stupid and this whole thing could ignite, we could see bodies being dragged through the streets. The fact we've painted ourselves into the corner dependent on the goodwill of the Taliban is embarrassing for the United States and unacceptable given the danger American citizens are entrapped behind enemy lines.

