Rep. Gallagher: Biden admin testing a 'very naive' theory against Putin

Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., said Wednesday on "The Faulkner Focus" that strong words and sanctions from the Biden administration would not be enough to deter Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.

MIKE GALLAGHER: I worry. The Biden administration seems committed to this approach. They’re testing the theory that in a gunfight, they can prevail with sanctions and sternly worded statements. They have not brought guns to a gunfight and I don’t think that’s going to be sufficient to deter Vladimir Putin. I think this is an opportunity for the administration to learn from past failures, to abandon that naïve approach, and to start getting tough. Thugs like Vladimir Putin aren’t going to be deterred solely by sternly worded statements and sanctions. We have to wake up, we have to step up, and we have to start projecting strength or this is going to get much, much worse.

