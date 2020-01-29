Mike Bloomberg baffles with campaign ad showing him eating 'Big Gay Ice Cream'

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg prompted more questions than answers when he released a campaign ad on Tuesday.

The brief ad shows Bloomberg asking: "Where is my ice cream?" After someone hands him a pint of ice cream, he acts pleased, saying: "Mmmh... Big Gay Ice Cream is the best."

The seemingly out-of-place video provoked a wide range of reactions, including from Twitter users who suggested Bloomberg was trying to pander.

"How did anyone think this was a good idea?" The Young Turks host Ana Kasparian tweeted.

Big Gay Ice Cream, which owns and operates three stores in New York City, did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment.

The ad was one of a series of head-turning moves by Bloomberg since announcing his 2020 candidacy. On Wednesday, he released a video touting his support among dogs in New York, one day after a clip surfaced of him appearing to shake a dog's mouth rather than its paw at an event in Vermont.

During a Democratic primary debate earlier this month, Bloomberg's team tweeted a picture of meatballs on a plate and asked its followers to spot the one that looked like Bloomberg.