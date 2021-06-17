Migrant women forced into sex trade by traffickers at southern border; Sara Carter reports on 'Hannity'

Fox News contributor and investigative reporter Sara Carter joined "Hannity" Thursday in an exclusive report to discuss how sex trafficking operations have exploited migrant women at the U.S. southern border.

"We're talking about children as young as eight years old, sold into prostitution. It's just horrific," Carter said.

"Across the globe, more than 25 million people are subjected to human trafficking and slavery. In the United States, it's tens of thousands," she continued. "When you think about the number of people coming across the border and flooding into our cities, those that we don't even know … even those that have been apprehended. Women and children who are being released and Border Patrol agents … I've reported on this in the past, have said we release them and we don't even know if these are their real families."

Carter also spoke to Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Craig Cummings, who shared details of horrifying situations he had seen.

"We had a human trafficking operation that was going on and we had some women that would become pregnant in this particular case. … One of them was actually eight months pregnant and being forced to engage in sex for money here," Cummings said.

Cummings noted that many women were forced into the sex trade in order to pay back the traffickers for their entry into the United States.

"They were trafficked into the U.S. to engage in this sex trafficking," he continued. "The sad part is, they were required to work six days a week to pay off their debt. And if they did not get to work all six days, whatever money that they would have made that would have went to pay that debt is erased for that week."

"A lot of the women that are engaged in sex trafficking, you know, are younger than eighteen up to about twenty-five or so. They're coming here looking for a dream and find a nightmare in places like this," said Cummings.

"Those nightmares are happening in neighborhoods all across the United States," Carter said. "This is happening all across the country and this won't be the end of our reporting on it."

President Joe Biden tapped Vice President Kamala Harris to spearhead the issue of illegal immigration at the southern border nearly three months ago, but Harris has no plans to visit the border.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott also announced Tuesday that the state will continue construction of the border wall, which Biden stopped in the early days of his presidency, saying that the administration has "abandoned its responsibility to apply federal law to secure the border and enforce the immigration laws."