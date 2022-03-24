Expand / Collapse search
Rep. Stefanik on 'Fox & Friends': Democrats 'running for the hills' before midterms

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., discusses upcoming midterms.

While the country deals with surging gas prices, inflation, and a "national security crisis," Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., told "Fox & Friends" that Democrats are "running for the hills" before the midterms. The House Republican Conference chairwoman spoke to Brian Kilmeade from Ponte Vedra, Florida, where Republicans are gathering for their annual retreat.

FOX NEWS POLL: HIGHER INTEREST GIVES GOP EDGE IN 2022 MIDTERMS

REP. ELISE STEFANIK: We have a plan both district by district but also nationally to win not just a small majority but a historic majority. As you mentioned, the number of retirements is over 30. It’s at a historic high. That usually is an indicator that they are running for the hills. They do see that this is going to be a losing election. So they can retire or they can lose.

