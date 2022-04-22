Midterm elections will pit freedom against big-government socialism: Rep. Steve Scalise

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., said Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that this November's midterm elections will pose the question, "Do you want freedom or do you want big-government socialism?"

" … [T]here w[ere] a million people [who] left the state of New York last year," he told guest host Jeanine Pirro. "Many of them [are] moving to states like Florida. They're seeking freedom, and they're seeking an escape from the socialist states. They don't want to see the country run like a socialist nation. And that's really what this fight's about. That's what November's election is going to be about. Do you want freedom or do you want big-government socialism?"

FLORIDA RELEASES 4 EXAMPLES OF CRT TEXTBOOK CONTENT REJECTED FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS

President Biden is letting big-government socialists "drive" his agenda, Scalise said. The Democratic Party's "thought-leaders," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. and Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., are "driving" the agenda with initiatives like defunding the police and eliminating cash bail.

Big cities are being destroyed as a result, with residents being run out of such cities, he said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

" … [W]hat [Democrats are] scared to death about, especially these big-government socialists led by AOC, is losing power. They've run this country for the last two years into the ground. There [are] fires all over the world, but if you look in America - inflation prices, high gas price crisis, border crisis, crime running rampant. Let alone what they've done on foreign policy and those debacles from Afghanistan to Ukraine."

"So they don't want to lose power, but they know the country's fed up with their big-government socialist push to the left. And that's why you're going to see this huge wave in November."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added that Democrats seek to discuss the Jan. 6 Capitol riot daily because they do not want to discuss the rampant inflation they have "created" after two years of holding federal power.