University of Michigan rally calling for 'Intifada,' demise of Israel stuns internet: 'A call to murder Jews'

Social media users were shocked and outraged over a recent anti-Israel rally put on by pro-Palestinian protestors at the University of Michigan this week.

Clips of the protest depicted marchers, chanting "Intifada, Intifada! Long live the Intifada" a call to violent overthrow of the Jewish state inspired by Palestinian riots and rebellions against Israel in the late 80s, early 90s, and early 2000s.

"There is only one solution!" a female marcher was seen chanting, as the crowd behind her responded, "Intifada! Revolution!

ISRAELI LAWMAKER TO PROPOSE BILL TO ANNEX JORDAN VALLEY AREA OF WEST BANK

Marchers, seen walking around the Ann Arbor campus screaming into bullhorns and waving Palestinian flags, were also heard chanting the infamous anti-Israel call to arms: "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

Media reported that the antisemitic rally was held to protest Vice President Kamala Harris’ Thursday visit to the campus, where she gave a speech on climate policy, and student activism. The protestors appeared to be standing against U.S. government support for the state of Israel.

Another video depicted the marchers outside of campus building in which Harris was giving her speech, saying, "Not another nickel, not another dime, no more money for Israel’s crimes."

The blatant call to overthrow Israel disturbed prominent Twitter users, who were stunned that such sentiment was expressed so freely on a major American college campus.

Jewish Journal columnist Blake Flayton tweeted, "At the University of Michigan, a call to murder Jews."

Rep. Jared Moskovitz, R-Fla., spoke to the shocking nature of the rally, tweeting, "Using Hitler's word ‘solution’ is intentional here. Israel has a right to exist. We will never compromise that. The Jewish people have a right to exist. We will ensure."

ISRAELI AMBASSADOR SLAMS UN FOR MEETING OVER VISIT TO TEMPLE MOUNT

Free Beacon reporter Joe Gabriel Simonson mocked the protesters, tweeting, "Loser activists think this is an intifada."

The Manhattan Institute’s Ilya Shapiro put out a snarky comment about the protest, stating, "It’s because @UMich spends only $18 million annually on DEI."

Former Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, national security advisor Boris Ryvkin condemned the rally, writing, "Terrifying. Echoes of what happened in Charlottesville, except the violent anti-Semites are cut from a different cloth. I expect major media to give this the saturated, wall-to-wall coverage it gave that event with the WH, Democratic leaders and the Squad members condemning it."

Mediaite reporter Isaac Schorr remarked, "Not making the best case for your ability to handle your own state, kiddos."

Popular conservative account AG tweeted, "I don’t think most people truly comprehend the level of hate and hostility for Jewish students in several of the top liberal Universities because the school administrations tend to support/enable this stuff."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hollywood producer and The Spectator columnist Daniella Greenbaum Davis empathized with the Jewish students at University of Michigan. She tweeted, "The first and second intifada saw terrorists brutally murder innocent civilians. Can’t even imagine being a Jew on Michigan’s campus right now."

Author Samuel Rosenfeld tweeted, "Sickening... @UMich."