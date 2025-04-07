Michelle Obama's 'IMO' podcast ranks 34th on Spotify podcasts chart

Former First Lady Michelle Obama's new podcast ranks 34th on Spotify's top podcast chart, weeks after debuting her first episode alongside her brother Craig Robinson.

The podcast ranks slightly higher on Apple Podcasts, as the 21st podcast on the list. Michelle Obama and Robinson launched a podcast in early March called "IMO."

"The Mel Robbins Podcast," Joe Rogan's "The Joe Rogan Experience," and Amy Poehler's new podcast, "Good Hang," are among the top three podcasts on Spotify and Apple podcasts.

Obama and Robinson launched their podcast venture with two episodes on March 12. The first episode currently has 335,200 views and the second, which included guest Issa Rae, had 194,258 views as of Monday morning.

Filmmakers Seth and Lauren Rogen joined Obama and Robinson for their March 19 episode, which has 250,773 views on YouTube. Their other guests included Keke Palmer, Dr. Laurie Santos, and former Hindu monk Jay Shetty.

Obama and Robinson's podcast ranks fourth under Education podcasts, according to Spotify's charts.

Obama revealed during the first episode that former President Barack Obama had to "adjust" to leaving on time and improve his punctuality when they got married.

"Well, Barack, you know, he had to adjust to what 'on time' was," she told her brother. "I've got this husband who's like, when it's time to leave — it's 3:00 — he's getting up and going to the bathroom. And I was like, dude, dude, 3:00 departure means you've done all that, you know?"

The former first lady also revealed that Robinson helped convince her to back Barack's run for the presidency.

"I mean, we knew Barack was smart and, you know, ambitious," Obama said. "But you talked me into supporting his run, and he was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea."

She admitted she was initially against him running, and said, "We've done enough crazy stuff."