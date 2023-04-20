Michelle Obama scolds Americans over gun rights: 'Unfettered access to firearms' is 'not a good thing'

Former first lady Michelle Obama said Americans' access to guns was "not a good thing" during an interview Thursday.

Friend of the Obamas and CBS host Gayle King bemoaned recent shootings across the country before asking Obama if there was anything that could be done to "reconcile gun violence in this country."

Obama hoped for more anti-gun laws to be passed. "I hope and pray that at some point, ‘enough becomes enough,' she replied.

"We are the only developed country on the planet where its citizens can have unfettered access to firearms. That is not a good thing," she added.

The former first lady was on CBS to promote her new media projects, which include a Netflix special based off her most recent book, "The Light We Carry."

She encouraged young people in particular to go out and vote to change the country's gun laws.

"More of us have to feel strongly about it. In particularly our young people. This is where democracy comes in. Voting — all of this stuff is decided in the ballot box," she urged.

At one point in the friendly interview, Obama also agreed with King that her husband had no actual scandals while in office for eight years.

"I mean you went eight years where there were really relatively no scandals to speak of, compared to what we're dealing with even now," King stated as Obama nodded along. King asked if the couple felt "enormous pressure" as the first Black president and first lady in the White House.

"Absolutely," Obama said. She argued that her husband's success or failure would impact the Black community.

"So yes, Barack knew that he couldn't afford a scandal. I mean, he wore a tan suit and got criticized," she replied.

The former first lady added that setting a good example was "part of the job" when you are president.

While promoting the Netflix special the night before, Obama took a veiled swipe at former President Donald Trump for not inviting her back to the White House to unveil her official portrait.

"That’s tradition. You do your official portraits. The next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back," she told late night host Jimmy Fallon.