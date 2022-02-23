Michele Tafoya on 'Outnumbered': Biden should meet with trucker convoy or risk 'horrible optics'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBC sports reporter Michele Tafoya joined "Outnumbered" on Wednesday to discuss a new trucker convoy leaving for California and heading to Washington D.C., urging President Biden to meet with the protestors. Tafoya warned if he does not, the decision will "backfire" just like it did for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

AMERICAN TRUCKERS PLAN CONVOY TO DC IN PROTEST OF COVID-19 MANDATES

MICHELE TAFOYA: If they respond in D.C. with all these kinds of forces, National Guard, Fort Pelosi or whatever it is, the optics are horrible. Invite these people to the White House, to Capitol Hill, meet them where they are and talk about this. Otherwise, it will backfire like it did for Trudeau. I agree these are brave people who just are finally fed up and want to stand up and talk about this and show America and the world that they stand with the Canadian truckers, and they stand with all the blue-collar workers in America who vaccinated, or not, are concerned about their freedoms and their ability to choose for themselves whether or not they want to stick a needle in their arm. That should be personal choice.

WATCH THE FULL ‘OUTNUMBERED’ CLIP BELOW: