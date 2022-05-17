Trial revelations show ex-Clinton campaign lawyer, others wanted 'October surprise' to sink Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The latest revelations in the trial of Clinton-connected attorney Michael Sussmann, who is charged with one count of lying to the FBI, show the overall intent of the onetime Perkins-Coie litigator and other related individuals was to create an "October surprise" to tank Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid, Rep. Jim Jordan said on Tuesday.

Jordan noted how the government argued Sussmann gave two thumb drives to the FBI, which were later reviewed by Agent Scott Hellman.

"[Hellman] knew from the get-go this was baloney," Jordan said on "The Story." "I think the key takeaway here is this was the October surprise. This was going to be the final deal that sealed it for Secretary Clinton in the 2016 election."

He said Sussmann's role in the alleged plot had been the person to take unverified allegations compiled by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele connecting Trump and the Kremlin to the FBI after former Wall Street Journal reporter Glenn Simpson "peddle[d] it to the press."

"[A]nd the Clinton campaign was financing it all," Jordan said. "So we sort of all knew that. But this is new where the agent that day when Sussmann hands over the thumb drives to not just anyone at the FBI -- I always point out the chief counsel of the FBI, Jim Baker."

"The agent, the guy who does the day-to-day work, knew this was baloney from the get-go," Jordan reiterated.

Sussmann is charged with making a false statement to the FBI by telling Baker in September 2016 that he was not doing work "for any client" when he requested and attended a meeting where he presented "purported data and ‘white papers’ that allegedly demonstrated a covert communicates channel" between the Trump Organization and Alfa Bank, which has ties to the Kremlin.

Jordan wondered aloud who else may have had knowledge of the alleged scheme, naming Vermont political strategist Robby Mook – Clinton's then-campaign manager – or another notable Clinton-linked attorney, Marc Elias.

More recently, Elias has made news for his involvement in litigation over congressional redistricting maps in states like Florida and Pennsylvania.

