Socialist Michael Moore 'proud' of Biden on Afghanistan: ‘All evacuations' since Dunkirk have been 'crazy'

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore praised President Joe Biden for keeping his word and withdrawing all U.S. troops from Afghanistan, despite how "crazy" the mission became.

"I think that I’m so proud of President Biden — who I did not vote for in the Michigan primary; I voted for and I worked for Bernie Sanders — and I have been completely surprised and feeling we’re all blessed to have Joe Biden in the White House in these last months," Moore said Tuesday on "The Beat with Ari Melber."

Moore, a committed Democratic socialist, added that Biden kept his word to end the war, unlike other Democrats who he said would back down and cave to the "right wing."

The evacuation efforts out of Afghanistan turned tragic last month after Afghans were captured clinging to U.S. military planes, some plunging to their deaths. A suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport last Thursday then claimed the lives of 13 U.S. service members and over 100 other civilians. As the turmoil unfolded, the Taliban regained control of the country.

Moore argued the chaos in Afghanistan was to be expected, for no evacuations through the course of history have gone smoothly. He singled out Dunkirk and the rescue of hundreds of thousands of Allied troops from the French seaport. Thousands of troops lost their lives in that effort, but British Prime Minister Winston Churchill is today considered a hero, Moore noted.

"You can have the discussion of how crazy it went at the end, but all evacuations — from Dunkirk, before and after — [have]," Moore said. "I mean, Churchill is considered a hero with Dunkirk. There were 15,000 allied lives lost in trying to evacuate those soldiers off that beach in France at the beginning of World War II. It never goes right, it never goes well."

Moore has long been a critic of the war in Afghanistan. While pleased that troops had now left the region, Moore told Melber there was "no celebration" because the war had claimed so many lives in the U.S. and Afghanistan.

While Biden has not been without defenders throughout the crisis in Afghanistan, it has been much easier to spot his critics. Countless lawmakers and even liberal news personalities have condemned the commander in chief for the bungled and tragic evacuation effort, and for breaking his promise to not leave any American in the region behind. The State Department admitted this week that at least 100 Americans were still stranded in Afghanistan after the last evacuation flight took off.

It was one of several broken pledges exposed by the media.

"The president also promising on July 8 that we can guarantee the safety of the interpreters, ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz said. "There are thousands of interpreters in Afghanistan right now who are desperate and frightened."