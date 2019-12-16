Goodwin: Media organizations should apologize after being used as 'errand boys' for false attacks on Trump

Many members of the mainstream media have been used as "errand boys" by the FBI and intelligence community to make anonymously-sourced allegations against President Trump, New York Post columnist Michael Goodwin said Monday on "Fox & Friends."

Goodwin, formerly of the New York Times, said the same news organizations that hyped the Trump-Russia collusion narrative for three years are now overstating Trump's alleged misconduct in a phone call with the president of Ukraine.

"This is to me, just a continuation of the Russia, Russia, Russia. The same attitude, the same people, the same news organizations. ... Bill Barr talked about possible prosecutions for the FBI. I don't think the media should be prosecuted, but they made a lot of mistakes in getting the Russia story wrong. They've overstated a lot of things about the Ukraine phone calls," said Goodwin.

He claimed that the same sources within the FBI and CIA are being used for reporting, despite the Russia narratives not proving to be accurate following Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report.

"They're using the media as their errand boys for these attacks on the president, and what I call on is for the media to basically acknowledge that it has made these mistakes, that its stories were wrong, and that it, too. needs to examine its behavior," he continued.

Goodwin said if a story based on an anonymous source turns out to be inaccurate, it should be corrected and the source should be "outed."

"To me, the confidentiality is based on them telling you a truth they couldn't tell you publicly or you couldn't get anywhere else. When they have misled you, when they've given you bad information, I think that contract is broken, and you should name them," he argued. "I think that would cut down on a lot of this anonymous sourcing, just using the media to air their grievances and to push a private agenda."

In his latest column, Goodwin wrote that he believes Trump will ultimately prevail over "scalp-hunting journalists" and continuing media bias.

"Indeed, the harder that Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler push and the louder the ­anti-Trump media scream, the more the public resists impeachment over the Ukraine piffle," said Goodwin, calling on the New York Times to issue an apology to readers for its faulty reporting on the Russia investigation following the release of the Justice Department inspector general report laying out misconduct by the FBI in 2016.

"Pulitzers and other journalism prizes lionized some reports that are now as discredited as the Steele dossier. Yet the news organizations still protect the secret ­sources who misled them and act as if they themselves did nothing wrong," Goodwin wrote.