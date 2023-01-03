Miami 'Pride' police cruiser mocked after going viral on Twitter: 'Society is unsalvageable’

A rainbow, Pride month-themed Miami Police Department vehicle turned heads on Twitter this week. Many found the colorful cruiser over-the-top, unserious and overtly political, especially for an official law enforcement vehicle.

A clip of the pride-themed police SUV went viral after being shared to Twitter on New Year’s Day. The video depicted an anonymous individual panning his camera across the side of a police vehicle sporting a rainbow paint job and featuring the words, "LGBTQ" and "Pride" on its side.

Towards the back end of the vehicle, a "Police" designation could be seen, and on the other end, the seal of "The City of Miami Police Dept" was shown. While filming, the gentleman could be heard saying, "It’s real. It’s really f------ real," incredulous to the fact that such a police vehicle would exist.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Miami Police Department to confirm whether the vehicle was involved in official police duties. The department confirmed the colorful cop car was real, stating, "The vehicle was unveiled for pride month back in June of 2021."

The department added, "it is a show of solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community and it is driven by our MPD LGBTQ+ Liaison Officer. Also, the LGBTQ+ vehicle wrap was donated by Enrique Santos from iHeart Radio."

Critics on Twitter were not quite as charmed with the rainbow vehicle as Miami PD may have hoped.

Several referred to it as a "clown car," and some called out the state's Republican leadership.

Lake County, Florida GOP chairman Anthony Sabatini called the car a "crass political display."

"The Florida Legislature has the ability to preempt/prohibit this crass political display with a state law," he tweeted. "Why haven’t they? You’d be surprised to learn how liberal many of them are behind the scenes. That and/or they simply lack the courage to stand up the Left."

WARNING: VIDEOS BELOW CONTAIN PROFANITY

Conservative columnist David Marcus joked that the vehicle may be used to police fashion faux pas.

"Do you know why we pulled you over? For wearing white after Labor Day?," he tweeted.

Libs of TikTok account creator Chaya Raichik noted that "If a rainbow police car pulled me over I would just accuse them of misgendering me and they would be so scared of facing consequences that they’d have to just let me go."

Former GOP Senate candidate Mark Pukita saw the video and tweeted, "Perhaps society is unsalvageable. WTF?"

RedState deputy managing editor Brandon Morse remarked, "Imagine getting pulled over by this car."