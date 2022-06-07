Mexico president skipping Biden's Americas Summit is a 'sickening' snub to the US: Brandon Judd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

National Border Patrol Union President Brandon Judd took aim at Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday for choosing to skip a Biden-hosted Summit of the Americas migration conference, calling it a "sickening" personal snub to U.S. border patrol agents as a massive migrant caravan carrying approximately 10,000 foreign nationals makes its way to the United States.

"It’s absolutely sickening to every single one of us who puts on the uniform to go out to try to patrol the border," Judd told "America Reports" co-host John Roberts. "This isn't about us, it’s about the American people, it’s about saving lives from fentanyl, it’s about saving jobs in the future if we have an economic downturn. It’s about everything that is good about this country and the American people.

This is not about border patrol agents, but we are the ones who are faced with looking at this caravan that’s coming up," Judd continued. "We are the ones who are faced with looking at the summit where the Mexican president is not even bothering to show up."

Judd called on President Biden to assume a harsher approach in dealing with the Mexican government, urging him to apply greater diplomatic pressure on the Mexican leader who has turned a blind eye to large caravans heading for the U.S.

"We know that this administration just will not put the requisite pressure on Mexico to do the right thing to ensure that we can actually go out there and patrol the border and do what is right by the American public. It’s disgusting, frankly," he said.

Judd said Biden's plan to "throw more money at this process" will only further enable the cartels who enrich the Mexican economy.

"The cartels are making billions of dollars and that money is going right back into the Mexican economy. President Obrador does not want it to end because the money will shut off. He wants it to continue, and he wants the government to continue to throw money at him," he said.

"President Biden needs to be the president of the United States and do what’s right by the American people," Judd asserted. "He needs to pick up the phone and put the requisite pressure on the Mexican government to do what is the right thing for everybody."