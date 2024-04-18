Mexican congressman fights back after being accused of 'gender-based political violence,' gets court win

After Mexican Congressman Gabriel Quadri tweeted about the biological reality of women, he was convicted of "gender-based political violence" and ordered by the government to apologize twice a day for 15 days on X as a form of public humiliation, according to reports. But this week, he won a key victory in this long-running fight over free speech and transgender rights.

In April 2022, Mexico’s Electoral Court found Quadri, a Mexico City representative from the National Action Party, guilty of multiple forms of violence, including "digital violence" for his posts on X that expressed concern that congressional seats reserved for women were occupied by men identifying as women, according to ADF International. He also posted a statement about biological reality and fairness in women’s sports before he was subjected to censorship and registered as a "gender-based political violator."

In addition, ahead of the Mexican elections in June, the former presidential candidate and incumbent federal congressman faced a ban on running for office after having been convicted as a "political violator against women" over his posts. But, the court upheld his right to run for office last week after Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) International petitioned the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, requesting that the state protect an individual facing serious and urgent risk of irreparable harm, which has been done in cases where politicians face potential restriction of their right to participate in elections.

The Mexican court ordered Quadri to delete his tweets, issue a public apology drafted by the court, post a summary of the ruling on X twice a day for 15 days, complete two courses on gender-based violence and transgender violence and be listed as a "gender-based political violator" on a national registry for two years and nine months.

"I am grateful that the Electoral Court has affirmed my right to run for reelection, in accordance with the principles of basic human rights," Congressman Quadri said in a statement provided by ADF. "For simply sharing my convictions, and speaking out for the hard-earned rights of women, I have been prosecuted and censored. I am committed to defending the right of every Mexican to speak freely and without fear, and I look forward to continuing my career of service to the citizens of Mexico."

In his X posts, Quadri discussed a Mexican law requiring equal representation of men and women in the country's Congress, arguing it is unfair that males identifying as women take advantage of the law to gain access to political positions designated for women, according to ADF International.

On February 8, 2022, Quadri posted on X: "We should legislate to prevent that men that make themselves pass as women compete unfairly against women in organized sports, and that they do not usurp the political electoral positions that belong to women," according to ADF. Then, on February 16, 2022, he posted: "Let it be clear. In the House of Representatives of the 65th Legislature there is no parity between men and women. There are 252 men and 248 women, thanks to trans ideology and/or gender ideology. Men enter through the back door to (once again) displace women..."

In response, Salma Luévano, a MORENA member of Congress who identifies as a transgender woman filed a complaint over Quadri's posts before the National Electoral Institute that petitioned the court to declare any person registered as a "gender-based political violator" ineligible for public office. Despite the fact that Quadri is now able to run for reelection, his conviction as a "political violator against women" still stands.

"We are thrilled that the Electoral Court in Mexico has upheld Congressman Quadri’s right to run for office," Julio Pohl, ADF International’s lead lawyer on the case, said. "International law clearly protects the rights of every citizen to be elected and to have access to public service. Civil and political rights are core to the protection of all human rights and must not be restricted for peacefully expressing one's convictions. We are thankful that Quadri will be able to run for reelection and continue his career of service as an elected official".

A similar case involving former Mexican Congressman, Rodrigo Iván Cortés, who is represented by ADF International and was also convicted of "gender based political violence" for his social media posts, is pending before the Commission.

Fox News Digital reached out to the National Electoral Institute and Salma Luévano for comment but has yet to receive a response.